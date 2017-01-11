Jim Furyk has expressed his "honour" after being confirmed as the United States' Ryder Cup captain for 2018 at Le Golf National. The 46-year-old, twice a winner as a player and then as a vice-captain in 2016, was unanimously chosen by the selection committee which includes departing skipper Davis Love III, who will act as a vice-captain for the matches in France next September.

Furyk has appeared in nine Ryder Cups, prevailing in 1999 and 2008 and is the most experienced captain of the US in the history of the format. The US Open champion from 2003 will go head-to-head with Thomas Bjorn, who was confirmed as the leader of Team Europe before the turn of the year.

The USA have not won the Samuel Ryder Trophy on foreign soil since 1993 and Furyk says the atmosphere created by the European crowd will be the greatest challenge facing his team. The 2016 edition at Hazeltine was overshadowed by the European team being subjected to taunts from the crowd, with Danny Willett a particular victim after his brother wrote an article criticising the conduct of American golf fans.

"This is such an honour," he told reporters, upon being confirmed as the USA skipper for the 42nd Ryder Cup. "It's no secret this has been the most favourite event in my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf. I get chills thinking about the events that I have been able to participate in.

"Thomas will be a great leader. And as always the European crowd will be at full force. They are loud and boisterous, and great fans and that whole atmosphere is going to present a very difficult challenge for Team USA."

Since making his debut in 1997, Furyk qualified for nine straight Ryder Cups until being forced into the role as part of Love's support team last year. Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain back in 1963 and Furyk has not ruled out emulating 'The King' who died in the week lead up to the 2016 event in Minneapolis.

"I don't want to say no but my main focus is on being a captain," he added. "Worrying about points and where my game is really putting the cart before the horse. My main goal is to focus on being the best possible captain, to try and get the 12 best players possible and to provide that atmosphere and carry out the advice of the Ryder Cup committee."

The world number 37 will charged with overseeing the performances of American players on the PGA Tour over the next 20 months before selecting four wildcards to join the eight automatic entries via the points list.