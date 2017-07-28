WWE commentating legend Jim Ross has predicted that Brock Lesnar will return to the UFC amid recent talk of a potential superfight with Jon Jones.

Ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, rumours started flying about Jones possibly facing Lesnar in a heavyweight bout.

The two former champions were both asked about it recently and were receptive to the idea, even if UFC president Dana White has no clue where the idea behind this fight stemmed from.

Ross discussed the prospect of a potential heavyweight superfight and predicted that it could generate more than 1m pay-per-view buys.

"Interesting sound bytes from Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones regarding the potential of a UFC fight between the two perhaps some day in the future," Ross wrote on his blog.

"Both men were accomplished amateur grapplers from their college days and both are bad**s alpha males...there is no doubt that a Lesnar-Jones fight would generate north of 1m PPV buys quite easily, I'm thinking."

A figure of even just 1m pay-per-view buys is short of the UFC record of 1.65m, however, the company could desperately use a number like that as they have struggled to sell pay-per-views this year following a star-studded end to 2016.

While Lesnar would still have to serve the remaining months of his one-year suspension from USADA in order to compete in the octagon, Ross believes the current WWE Universal champion will fight in the UFC again.

"Yes, I do think that Brock Lesnar will again fight in the UFC because he can generate a giant, payday(s) for his family," he added. "And, I assume, would still maintain a positive relationship with WWE. Seems like this matter of Lesnar return to UFC is inevitable and should be a win/win for all involved as it relates to the cash."

"Winning or losing a UFC fight won't hamper Lesnar's value to WWE in the least to my way of thinking. Based on what I know, I see no reason that a Lesnar return to UFC would cease Brock's WWE paydays over the long haul."