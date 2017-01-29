WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about what Kurt Angle should do if he was looking to once again fight in the WWE. Ross said although the Olympic gold medallist "looked great" during his fight in England in October, he was sceptical that fighting often in the WWE would not be in the wrestler's best interest.

Speaking on The Straight Shooters podcast, Ross said that it does not make sense for Angle to step in the ring often. "I just don't see the money in that," he said and added that it would be best if it were a "one-off deal" and "call it a day" instead.

"I can see him having a match here and there. Nobody can debate the fact if Kurt Angle can have a match. Of course he can have a match," he noted.

"He doesn't owe anybody four more matches or six more matches or anything. I think that he could have a big match if it was made that way, a significant match for WWE. A one-off deal. But if that doesn't happen, I wrote about this on my blog on my website, I think that it's important that we honor his career and not the fact about making this whole thing about one more match," the commentator said.

Ross also talked about Angle's transition from an amateur to pro wrestler in a short timeframe.

"He was probably the best, fastest, highest-level transition from amateur to pro in learning everything about false finishes, some ring psychology, and also he had great verbal timing. Real good verbal skills, as we all remember. A very entertaining guy. That was not his natural personality when he first came to us. He acquired that. He let his guard down and started having fun. I saw a lot of great amateur guys in the business, including Lesnar recently, but Kurt Angle had the show-vious side of it down faster and better than anybody I've ever seen," he concluded.