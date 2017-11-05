Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, passed away at a hospital in New York City on Saturday (4 November).

"Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time," a spokesperson of the Fallon family told People magazine in a statement.

Gloria died just a day after Jimmy cancelled the Friday taping of The Tonight Show due to a "private family matter".

Previously, it was reported that Gloria was ill and admitted to hospital.

"Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now," a source had told Entertainment Tonight earlier.

According to the Daily Mail, no changes to the taping of this week's episode of the show have been announcement as of yet.

Jimmy took over as host of the iconic late night talk show in 2014 following a successful stint as host of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014. Comedian Jay Leno was previously the host of the late night talk show.

The 43-year-old has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007 and the couple have two daughters – Winnie Rose Fallon, 4, and Frances Cole Fallon, 2. They will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary on 22 December.