WWE legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has died just a month after it was revealed that doctors had given him only "six months to live". The WWE Hall of Famer was 73 years old.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

According to reports, the former wrestler passed away on Sunday (15 January) following a long battle with stomach cancer.

Snuka's daughter, Sarona "Tamina" Snuka, who is also a WWE star, paid her respects to her father on Instagram. She has shared a photo, in which she can be seen holding her father's hand.

"I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy," she wrote in the caption.

The death of the former WWE superstar comes just days after a court dismissed murder charges against him as it found him not competent to stand trial over the 1983 death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The court made the decision not to proceed with the case after Snuka's lawyer informed the court that the former wrestler has dementia and in hospice care in Florida with only "six months to live".

The WWE has extended its condolences to Snuka's family and friends.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has passed away," the statement read. (Via The Daily Mail)

"Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. WWE extends its condolences to Snuka's family, friends and fans.

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also expressed his grief on the loss of a WWE legend on Twitter.

"Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly," he said.

Hulk Hogan also expressed his condolences via Twitter.

"RIP Superfly. Only love HH", Hogan wrote.

Snuka joined the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE) in 1982. He was known for his high-flying signature move called the Superfly Splash. In the 1990s, Snuka worked for other wrestling promotions beside the WWF. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.