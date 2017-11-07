Jinger Duggar is definitely Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's rebel child as she has defied most of her family's rules after her wedding with Jeremy Vuolo – the reality star was recently seen wearing a pair of skin-tight jeans, again.

In his latest Instagram post, Jeremy, the 30-year-old former professional football player turned pastor, gushed about how much he loves to go behind the lens to capture his "beautiful" wife of one-year. "Trying my eye behind the lens (it helps having a beautiful subject)," he captioned the image where Jinger is seen wearing a black full sleeve top and a pair of blue ripped jeans and sneakers.

Fans of the reality star couldn't stop praising her for defying the orthodox rules in her house and enjoying life. "Love the Jeans! And she still is modest," one of the couple's followers wrote, while another added, "You look gorgeous in jeans."

According to the strict "modest" dress code in the Duggar family, girls are supposed to wear only long skirts and dresses.

Soon after her wedding last year, the 24-year-old has been living it up with her husband in Texas. While all of her sisters got pregnant within a month of getting married (the Duggars don't believe in using birth control measures), Jinger is still enjoying the couple life.

The reality star and her pastor husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, 5 November. "To say she's the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it seeing as, even in my dreams, I never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christ-like as my dear Jinger. This year has been the best of my life. I love you," Jeremy wrote in a heartfelt note about the fourth daughter of the evangelical Christian family.

The Counting On starlet also expressed her deep love and called her soul mate as the "most incredible husband of the world". In a separate post on the image-sharing platform, Jinger wrote, "It's been 1 year since the day we said 'I do'... It's been the best year of my life! Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words.

"Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together – I cherish every moment with you! I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer. Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable. I love absolutely everything about you and couldn't be more grateful to God for giving me the most incredible husband in the world! I love you, babe," she said.