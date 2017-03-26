Rumour mills are in overdrive over another Duggar daughter's reported pregnancy. Jinger Duggar's latest picture led fans to speculate that the reality TV star could expecting her first baby along with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

The 23-year-old was spotted at the Ark Encounter in Kentucky on 25 March where she happily posed for a picture along with a fan. The image was posted on the parody Facebook page of the family. Fans spotted a tiny baby bump on Jinger in the image, as she is seen wearing a loose blue and white striped shirt and a nude knee length pencil skirt.

"I expect a pregnancy announcement from Jinger," a Facebook user commented on the picture. "I'm surprised people aren't freaking out about possibly seeing a bump! I doubt it, but who knows," said another user speculating about the pregnancy.

Some viewers claimed that her baggy shirt and cross-body handbag was the reason why fans concluded it was a baby bump. "Even if she is expecting, you can't tell from this picture," added another fan.

The Duggar girls getting pregnant soon after their wedding is nothing new as the evangelical Christian family does not believe in using contraceptives and believe children are a gift from God.

Jill and Jessa Duggar announced their baby news within months of marriage, but the Vuolos may not be planning a baby anytime soon as in a previously episode of Counting On, Jeremy had said that they do want children until they get settled to their married life in Texas.

"We love children, but obviously we're just focused on getting settled in to Texas and the ministry and being together, so we'll see what happens," he told TLC.

A fan took cue from the statement and commented on the picture saying: "Lot of people saying she looks pregnant. If she is she's probably really early. It could be the way she is standing to. Don't know almost kind of seems like her and Jeremy want to wait to have kids."

Jinger has been an outspoken child and has previously broken family rules like dating before her marriage and even wore "short pants" while vacationing with her husband. Of late, the couple have gone on to become the most popular in the family and have been the centre of attraction for fans in the TLC show Counting On where they openly discussed their honeymoon trip to Australia.

A month back, the Duggar family rejoiced the birth of Jessa's second son Henry. Jill Dillard is pregnant with her second child, who is due in July. Last week, Josh Duggar, the disgraced eldest son of the family, and his wife Anna announced that the couple were expecting their fifth child.

If Jinger is following in the footsteps of her siblings, then there could be an announcement sometime soon.