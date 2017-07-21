Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says his 'main aim' is to receive regular game-time at Anfield despite being heavily linked with a loan move to Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gomez, 20, joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 but a bright start to life on Merseyside was cruelly curtailed by a cruciate ligament injury, which was unfortunately followed by an Achilles tendon problem.

The England youth international returned to fitness late last year but was not chosen by Jurgen Klopp to feature in any of Liverpool's Premier League matches during the second half of the campaign.

The versatile defender did start three FA Cup matches at the start of the year but is looking for a lot more action next season as Liverpool aim to compete both domestically and overseas.

"My main aim is to play here for Liverpool and under this manager," Gomez told the Liverpool Echo. "My target is to get regular football and I want to play at the top level and that's what I am focused on at the moment.

"I feel 100 per cent. I know that this pre-season is a big opportunity for me to hit the ground running again. I feel like I just have to keep pushing and try to take every opportunity that I can to progress and keep learning."

Gomez's intentions for next season are clear, but Liverpool could still farm him out on loan if they manage to bring in a centre-back. Their troubled pursuit of Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk has taken yet another twist, with the Holland international training alone after informing Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino that he wishes to leave for Anfield.

A £10m move to Bournemouth was reported a few weeks ago, while Brighton manager Chris Hughton expressed his desire to push through a loan deal for Gomez earlier this summer.

Liverpool have no interest in selling Gomez, who impressed during his side's pre-season victory over Crystal Palace, but the Reds may see fit to send the centre-half who can also operate as left-back to another Premier League club on a temporary basis.