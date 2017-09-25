Joe Gomez was the only the fresh absentee from Liverpool's final training session before jetting out to Russia for their Champions League clash against Spartak Moscow.

Jurgen's Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in their opening match of the competition and are looking to register their maiden win against Russian champions Spartak on Tuesday (26 September).

Gomez has been left out of the travelling squad as he will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off in the dying minutes of that fiery draw at Anfield in the opening round of fixtures. The 20-year-old has shared right-back duties with Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, with the latter now expected to start in Russia.

The former Charlton Athletic youngster was the only notable absentee, with every member of the team that edged Leicester City to a 3-2 win on Saturday all present and accounted for at Melwood on Monday morning. Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all considered injury doubts for that clash at the King Power Stadium only for the former three to start and Oxlade-Chamberlain coming off the bench in the second-half having recovered from a calf problem. All four were in training Monday and make the trip east.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, travels after serving the final match of a three-game domestic ban against the Foxes, although 17-year-old sensation Ben Woodburn has not been named in the first-team squad and will instead play for the club's Under-19 side against the same opposition in the Uefa Youth League.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana both remain sidelined with long-term injury problems. Lallana, 29, suffered a thigh problem back in August that has delayed his start to the season. While Liverpool are still to pencil in a return date, the former Southampton schemer has returned to light training.

Clyne is not expected to return until the end of the year after suffering a "significant" back injury.