Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Joe Hart will not come back into his first-team plans next season, leaving the door open for the England international to join league rivals Liverpool.

Hart was turfed out of the Etihad Stadium last summer to make way for Claudio Bravo, who arrived at the club from Barcelona to become Guardiola's new first-choice shot-stopper. The England international promptly joined Torino on a season-long loan, having been given the promise of first-team football in Serie A.

Bravo's unconvincing performances in the Premier League to date have created questions over who will be City's long-term choice in goal, with back-up Willy Caballero coming into the team in recent weeks.

Whatever decision the former Barcelona manager makes however, it will not involve Hart.

Guardiola was asked if the Englishman could return to be the club's first choice next seasonm, when speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay against Huddersfield Town. He responded: "I'm so happy with Willy and Claudio," ESPN report.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Hart during his Italian job with I Granata. The publication also claims that while Hart is enjoying his spell in Serie A, he is eager to return to the Premier League and would jump at the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have had spells as the Reds' choice in goal this season, with the Belgian once again the designated starter after being benched earlier this season.

Hart was also reported to be a long-term replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, who will be 35 before the start of next season. Arsene Wenger however dismissed those reports earlier this month, insisting he is satisfied with his options of Cech, David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez.