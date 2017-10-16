First Kit Harington, and now the flame-haired Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner has made it official with her boyfriend of almost one year, singer Joe Jonas. Taking to social media, the young pair announced their engagement with an adorable picture of the sparkler.

And while the couple might have taken their fans by surprise with the sudden announcement, it is said that the American pop star's family is absolutely thrilled with Turner's addition to the Jonas brood.

"Everybody's very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together," a source was quoted as saying by People magazine.

"He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him," the publication's source added.

The Game of Thrones star has been seeing her 28-year-old boyfriend since November last year, according to reports. While the Turner-starring hit HBO show takes a break until its next season, the English actress is keeping her fans engaged with the latest development in her personal life.

"I said yes," the 21-year-old actress wrote alongside a picture of her stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which she shared with her fans on Sunday (15 October). The same photo was also shared by the DNCE frontman with the caption, "She said yes."

Since the news broke on Instagram, friends and family members of the This Is Me hitmaker have taken to social media to send their heartfelt wishes.

"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much," the singer's brother, Nick Jonas, shared via Twitter.

The Jonas family patriarch is also said to have extended his good wishes to the newly-engaged couple. Joe's father wrote on Instagram, "We are so thrilled that @sophiet said yes to our son @joejonas. Welcome to our family!"