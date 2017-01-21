Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their game against Swansea City on Saturday (21 January) with Joel Matip eligible for selection after missing the last three games owing to an altercation with the Cameroon football association.

According to BBC Sport, Fifa have cleared Matip to play for Liverpool after they dismissed the case on the defender. Jurgen Klopp can now include him in the match day squad for their game against Paul Clement's team.

The Cameroonian defender had refused a call up to the national team for the ongoing African Cup of Nations and Fifa rules state that a player can be blocked from playing for his club if he refuses to play for his country.

Matip, who was out with an ankle injury since December returned to full fitness ahead of their game against Manchester United last weekend, but could not play as the Reds had not received clearance on the issue. Klopp was unsure of his availability during his pre-match press conference on Friday but indicated that Fifa were supposed to clarify their stance prior to the weekend's clash. However, the Reds boss hinted that he is unlikely to start even if made available for selection.

"No, we don't have an update [on Matip]. Fifa mentioned to us this would be kind of D-Day. It's difficult in this position because there is not a lot of training time. But I had to put me out of this case because I have to be concentrated on other things. But I am informed and there is no news," the German coach said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old defender, who has not played for his national team since 2015, had excused himself from international duty to concentrate on his Liverpool career, but was criticised by the Cameroon manager, who urged the country's association to take appropriate action.

"These players have put personal interest above those of the national team and the federation reserves the right to take action in accordance with Fifa regulations," Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said following the players' refusal to play for the national team, as quoted on BBC Sport.