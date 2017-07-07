Johanna Konta has booked her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on the day where Heather Watson's bright campaign at SW19 was brought to an end.

Konta, who was victorious in a three-hour thriller against Donna Vekic on Wednesday (5 July) to reach this round of the championship for the first time, eased her way past Maria Sakkari of Greece, sealing a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory inside one hour and 25 minutes.

Watson was given the tough task of trying to topple former world number one Victoria Azarenka in her third round match, storming to an early lead in the first set before succumbing to a 6-3 1-6 4-6 defeat against the Belarussian.

Great Britain now have just two players remaining at Wimbledon in Konta and Andy Murray, with Aljaz Bedene's campaign also coming to an end following his defeat to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.

Watson, fighting to claw her way back into the top 100, was once again paired with of the biggest names on the women's tour in Azarenka, having met Serena Williams at the same stage two years ago.

With the two-time Grand Slam champion playing just her fifth match since returning to the sport following the birth of her son, Watson stole an early march, breaking her opponent to move into a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Losing the opener appeared to wake Azarenka up, however, as she won six consecutive games to level the contest in the second.

An evenly matched decider saw Watson break back immediately after her opponent to level things at 4-4, but it was the more experienced Azarenka who held her nerve to break back again at 5-4 before booking her place in the next round.

Konta, seeded sixth at SW19, had been installed as one of the competition's favourites playing on home turf but effortlessly dealt with the added pressure, sweeping past her 21-year-old opponent.

26-year-old Konta did not lose a point on serve until the sixth game but Sakkari fought back impressively, clawing things back to 4-3 and putting Konta under real pressure. The Briton survived two break points to seal the opener, before easing her way through the second after an early break.

,