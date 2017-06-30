Great Britain face the prospect of both their male and female number one tennis players possibly missing Wimbledon, with Johanna Konta joining Andy Murray in picking up an injury just three days before the start of the 2017 Championships.

Murray was due to play twice at Hurlingham in the Aspall Tennis Classic this week as part of his final preparations for the third major of the year, but pulled out of his second match on Thursday due to a persistent hip injury.

Konta, who has been seeded sixth at SW19, has now withdrawn from her Eastbourne semi-final clash against Karolina Pliskova, with the WTA confirming she suffered a thoracic spine injury during her quarter-final match against Angelique Kerber.

The 26-year-old suffered a heavy fall that left her in tears during her clash with the women's world number one and needed treatment before returning to secure a hugely impressive 6-3 6-4 win.

Her injury came as she slipped on the baseline while attempting to chase a return.

"I didn't sleep too well but I've heard that's normal after falls. I just felt it wasn't quite right," Konta said. "Things will become clearer in the next 24 hours but the most important thing is I rest very well today."

Konta is scheduled to meet Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh in the opening round at Wimbledon, the woman who eliminated her at the same stage of the French Open last month.

Murray, who has struggled with fitness problems in 2017, suggested on Thursday he would likely need to take Friday off after revealing he was still feeling the effects of a hip problem. However, the world number one emerged on the courts at Wimbledon on Friday morning, with PA Sport footage showing the 30-year-old moving gingerly as he practiced his serve.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported that Murray looked "fairly comfortable in rallies" but was "limping heavily" and "grimacing" in between. Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror, also court-side, said the Briton looked "stiff" and struggled "to make low balls."