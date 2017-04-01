Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the final of the Miami Open and will take on Caroline Wozniacki in the women's singles final on Saturday (1 April).

Where to watch live

The women's singles final starts at 7pm BST. Live TV coverage will be available on BT Sport 2 and 2 HD.

Overview

Konta made history to become the first British woman to reach the final at the Miami Open and is guaranteed to return to the top-10 in the world rankings. The Briton saw off Venus Williams in the semi-finals 6-4, 7-5 – it was Konta's third straight victory over the former world number one.

The 25-year-old is looking for her second title of the season after winning the Sydney International earlier in the year. The British women's number one also made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open before losing to Serena Williams.

Wozniacki has also found form in recent months and came through to the final after beating second seed Karolina Pliskova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. The Dane has made two finals and one quarter-finals in her last three tournaments, but is yet to win a title this season.

Konta and Wozniacki are two of the form players on the WTA Tour in 2017; the Briton is 18-3 this season while the Dane is 23-6.

What players say

Johanna Konta: "I'm definitely going to be looking forward to playing a lot of balls and a lot of tough points. She's one of the best athletes in the game. She ran a marathon for goodness sake.

I'm sure it'll be a match where I'll be running for a lot of balls but hopefully we'll give a great match for the final," via Sky Sports.

Head-to-head

The duo have faced each other for the first time in the round of 32 at the Australian Open in 2017 where the Briton won 6-3, 6-1.

Miami Open history

Konta and Wozniacki have never faced each other at the Miami Open in the past.