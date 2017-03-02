Patients and medical staff are feared to be trapped under rubble after a section of roof at the entrance of a large hospital in South Africa collapsed.

Rescue workers were seen frantically digging for survivors with their bare hands at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

The local department of health said it is not currently known how many patients, visitors or medical staff have been injured in the collapse, which happened on Thursday afternoon (2 March).

The Emergency Medical Service (EMS), which is helping in the rescue effort, said about a dozen builders had been working on the roof at the time of the collapse, South Africa's Mail and Guardian reported.

Videos posted on social media show chaotic scenes inside the hospital ward.

A spokesman from the Guateng Department of Health said: "[We] can confirm that there has been a structural collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital today (2 March, 2017). The collapse took place in the passage near the maternity department on hospital street.

"At this stage we can neither confirm the number of injuries nor what caused the collapse. Emergency Medical Services are at the scene."

