Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend had a tough time while trying to get pregnant. However, during that difficult phase, their love grew stronger and the singer can't stop gushing about his wife for maintaining openness in their relationship.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer shared that his model wife's open nature helps keep their relationship lively.

"She doesn't hold anything back! I'm quite reserved, but being with someone like her inspires me to be open about my emotions. She brings them out of me because she's so open about hers," he said.

The couple, who have been married for nearly four years, went through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their daughter Luna, who is now 16-months-old.

However, the All Of Me singer admits that the struggles that they faced only strengthened their relationship further. "Going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything."

Explaining the challenges ahead of planning their second baby, the R&B artist said, "I think it's especially difficult when you can't conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not.

"I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help."

He went on to add, "We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and, hopefully, it will bring us a few more awesome kids too."

Speaking about Teigen's struggle with alcohol, the singer said, "I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together.

"Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, "I want to support you and help you do it.""