It seems like almost everybody is talking about acclaimed musical La La Land ahead of its UK release on Thursday 12 January, and considering that it scooped up a record-breaking 11 awards at the Golden Globes last weekend, it is not surprising. But despite its acclaimed success, it does not seem likely a sequel will ever be on the cards.

Speaking in an interview with The Scottish Sun, singer-turned-actor John Legend addressed the possibility of a sequel, candidly stating: "I don't know if these things have sequels. I don't know if it's that kind of movie."

But while the film itself might be a one-off, Legend certainly does not want his collaboration with director Damien Chazelle to be. The All Of Me hitmaker, who plays musician Keith in the film, was quick to admit that he'd jump at the chance to work with the filmmaker again if the opportunity were to arise in future.

"But if it is," he added. "And Damien wants me to do anything I'd love to work with him again on anything he's doing. He's a wonderful director and filmmaker and I'm glad that he asked me to be a part of the film."

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – who both won Golden Globes last week and earned Bafta nominations more recently for their respective performances. The film, set against a neon-lit and dreamy Los Angeles, La La Land follows aspiring actress Mia, who works as a barista in a movie studio coffee shop and jazz musician Sebastian who plays in run-down bars to make a living. Before long, the pair meet and fall in love but, as they each become more successful, certain opportunities they had worked so hard for challenge their relationship.

