Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her postpartum depression after having her first child, Luna, and her husband John Legend is glad that she wrote about it.

The Love Me Now singer in an interview with People Magazine said, "For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. I feel like that's the least I could do."

Legend revealed that he is glad that Teigen shared her experience with the world. The 38-year-old singer said, "I'm glad she wrote about it. I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they're not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it's hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have."

The Grammy winner also shared some advice on understanding PPD. "[As a man] you don't know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help. You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we're all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together," he told the outlet.

The cookbook author, who welcomed their first baby in April, 2016, opened up to Glamour Magazine about her postpartum depression. She wrote, "And a year ago, in April, John and I started our family together. We had our daughter, Luna, who is perfect. She is somehow exactly me, exactly John, and exactly herself. I adore her."

"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I've had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a "thing,"" the model added.