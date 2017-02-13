After being off the air for the past couple of months, John Oliver is pretty late to the party. But this hasn't stopped the talk show host from jumping on the Trump bandwagon, and in the first episode of season 4 of Last Week Tonight, he goes after the US president.

On the show which aired on 12 February, Oliver recollected the various times Trump made use of "alternative truths" or took his information from unsubstantiated sources. "Trump's relationship with the truth is going to be of profound importance going forward," he said, adding that it was up to others to educate him about the facts that he needs to know to do the job.

Oliver has taken up the responsibility for this and his show has booked a series of advertisements on multiple cable news channels to "try to sneak some useful facts into his media diet".

"We all need to commit to defending the reality of facts, which is going to take work. As we now know, he watches morning cable news for information, so we've actually created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack," the show host said.

"Until we're shut down, we're prepared to educate Donald Trump one by one on topics we're pretty sure he doesn't know about," he added, offering viewers a glimpse at the kind of advertisements that will be targeted at the president.

Featuring an old cowboy, one ad starts off talking about catheters and goes on to explain the nuclear triad, the Geneva Convention, global warning, African countries, female anatomy and even reminds Trump of the name of his youngest daughter, Tiffany.

Watch the complete segment of the Last Week Tonight season 4 premiere below: