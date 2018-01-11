TONI TERRY
Toni Terry on ITV's Lorraine ITV

Toni Terry appeared on ITV Lorraine this morning to speak about her relationship with former Chelsea footballer John and her struggle to fall pregnant.

The 36-year-old revealed her fears about not being able to fall pregnant with the ex-English international player, and candidly discussed the difficult conversation they had about the future of their relationship.

She told the Scottish host: "I got diagnosed with POS - polycystic ovary syndrome - and it was a big shock, I didn't have any symptoms. I just thought it wasn't happening.

"We then went down the course of IVI - which is slightly different to IVF - and we fell pregnant. But it was really tough. It took me three years to fall pregnant."

John has since spoken out on Instagram following his wife's TV appearance, stating: "Well done @toniterry26. You looked amazing and came across so well thank you @itvlorraine for making Toni feel relaxed and welcome this morning. #thebuddyworkout".

Despite enduring a "tough" ride, the couple are now proud parents to twins, son Georgie and daughter Summer, who were born in May 2006. John celebrated the news on the pitch by making a baby-rocking gesture following a goal for England against Hungary.

But Toni had previously sat down with her husband to warn him that they might not become parents due to her condition.

She continued: "I remember having a conversation with John, saying 'Listen, if I can't have children, are we going to be okay? Are you happy with this?'

"And of course he was 100% fine, and said it will just be us, we'll have loads of fun. But luckily, thank God, we had Georgie and Summer, my babies, so I was so happy."

Proving her 10-year marriage to the footballer is stronger than ever, she also said: "We live our life, we know what's real and what's not real and I think that's why we've stayed together for so long."

Mrs Terry was received well by the public, with one person tweeting: "What a lovely lady. So nice and came across as just a genuine person and not full of her own self importance."

While someone else said: "She comes across as a nice lady."

Sunday snuggles with Mr T @johnterry.26 ðŸ’™

A post shared by Toni Terry (@toniterry26) on