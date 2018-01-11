Toni Terry appeared on ITV Lorraine this morning to speak about her relationship with former Chelsea footballer John and her struggle to fall pregnant.

The 36-year-old revealed her fears about not being able to fall pregnant with the ex-English international player, and candidly discussed the difficult conversation they had about the future of their relationship.

She told the Scottish host: "I got diagnosed with POS - polycystic ovary syndrome - and it was a big shock, I didn't have any symptoms. I just thought it wasn't happening.

"We then went down the course of IVI - which is slightly different to IVF - and we fell pregnant. But it was really tough. It took me three years to fall pregnant."

John has since spoken out on Instagram following his wife's TV appearance, stating: "Well done @toniterry26. You looked amazing and came across so well thank you @itvlorraine for making Toni feel relaxed and welcome this morning. #thebuddyworkout".

Despite enduring a "tough" ride, the couple are now proud parents to twins, son Georgie and daughter Summer, who were born in May 2006. John celebrated the news on the pitch by making a baby-rocking gesture following a goal for England against Hungary.

But Toni had previously sat down with her husband to warn him that they might not become parents due to her condition.

She continued: "I remember having a conversation with John, saying 'Listen, if I can't have children, are we going to be okay? Are you happy with this?'

"And of course he was 100% fine, and said it will just be us, we'll have loads of fun. But luckily, thank God, we had Georgie and Summer, my babies, so I was so happy."

Proving her 10-year marriage to the footballer is stronger than ever, she also said: "We live our life, we know what's real and what's not real and I think that's why we've stayed together for so long."

Mrs Terry was received well by the public, with one person tweeting: "What a lovely lady. So nice and came across as just a genuine person and not full of her own self importance."

While someone else said: "She comes across as a nice lady."