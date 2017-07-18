Johnny Depp looks set to make a special visit to Somerset in the near future. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor kindly sent an autographed package to a superfan in the Shepton Mallet area after learning she had completed several paintings charting his Hollywood career.

Melanie Watts, 31, is a self-professed, self-taught painter who has created four paintings and dozens of sketches of Depp and his most iconic movie characters, such as Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow and Willy Wonka.

After learning he would be visiting Somerset in June to attend Glastonbury Festival, Watts made a plea for Depp to view her works of art. It seems the Sleepy Hollow star got wind of Watts and her talents while at the Worthy Farm music event and decided to send a sweet package to the Whitstone's Fish and Chip Shop where she works.

Watts told Somerset Live: "I went into work and my boss said a package had arrived. It was an autograph and card from Johnny addressed to whole team. I was absolutely gobsmacked. It's a dream come true."

Depp sent a photo of himself as his Pirates Of The Caribbean character Jack Sparrow, with a handwritten message, which read: "To all at Whitstone's... Looking forward to visiting somewhere down the road! All my best and respect."

The actor's assistant also wrote in a separate message: "Hi, as per your Facebook request, please find signed picture from Johnny. Sincerely, Stephen."

Although Depp may have a busy schedule filming Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Watts is confident the movie star will fulfil his promise, stating: "I do think he will come as he is a man who is true to his word when it comes to his fans."

Watts developed her passion for painting as a child but only began drawing Depp in January. Gushing over the Hollywood hero, Watts previously told the publication: "If he came in it would be amazing. I'd just like to give him the painting that's all. He's incredible, how could you not like him, he's sweet, kind, generous and so loving to his fans and especially to kids, plus there's no actor out there that can play so many different characters and make them their own. He's just such an amazing guy."