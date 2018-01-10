She is bold, edgy and "absolutely stunning". And, with each of her saucy social media upload, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp unfailingly stirs a frenzy. Most recently, the budding model shared a cheeky snap, stripping topless as she soaked in the sun with her girl pals.

Lily-Rose, the budding model daughter of Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis, shared the steamy picture from what seemed to be a tropical getaway. "Walker's view," the teenager simply captioned the sunny click followed by a strawberry and water drop emoticon.

In the picture, the American-French model decked in nothing but just her bikini bottom, let her hair down as she joined her friends for some spirited time in the oceans. While the starlet joined by the gorgeous ladies was indeed a sight, what added to the view was the incredibly scenic background that merged with the water.

"Nice view! Thanks for sharing," a fan commented, impressed with the "wow" photo. "This Walker is a lucky guy!" a second user shared, alluding to Lily Rose's caption.

"You're beautiful," one of her social media followers exclaimed, as another added: "Amazing. I love this pic. Cute."

While fans of the model-turned-actress are no stranger to seeing her strip down for such steamy snaps, Lily-Rose definitely took many of them by surprise with a recent click.

Showing off a shorter and darker hair-do, the teenager posed for the camera while "Walker" continued to fix her chops.

Although viewers were initially shocked to see the drastic transformation, some of them soon figured out that Lily Rose's new look was courtesy of a wig.

"Your wig phase is in full gear. Loves it sweetie," shared one of her admirers.

"Hope you don't mind me saying this but you look like @helenachristensen with your brunette wig x both very beautiful," someone else chimed in.

As another fan advised: "Bangs would look so good on you!!"