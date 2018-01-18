While Lily-Rose Depp has rarely shied away from showing off a little too much skin in front of the cameras, her latest photoshoot indeed is the most racy so far. In a series of jaw-dropping snaps, the model daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp stripped topless, laying bare a variety of emotions and sultry poses.

For the project, Lily-Rose got together with her close pal-cum-photographer Luke Gilford, who explained how the photo series was created in an intimate atmosphere. "It was just the two of us and our friend Walker, no crew whatsoever," Gilford wrote alongside the steamy yet poignant shots.

"I've been thinking a lot about the idea of intimacy. It's an important element in my work and a feeling I often try to convey in my films and photographs," the New York-based photographer shared dishing about his collaboration with the French-American model.

What's even more interesting about the project is that one of the inspirations for the shoot was none other than Lily-Rose's actress mother, Vanessa Paradis.

"We shared references over the course of weeks, many of them of her mother – obviously a very personal process for Lily," Gilford explained in the wordy caption. "We went and bought a wig inspired by a shoot her mother had done decades before and spent a couple days hanging out and taking photos together at home."

And indeed, this wig's impact can be felt enormously in one of the pictures that put Lily-Rose at the centre of all action, posing in her tiny denim shots but sans any top. Adding to the sex appeal, the Planetarium actress wrapped one arm around her modesty while with the other held a cigarette to her lips.

As if all that's not enough, the teenager even threw in a pair of killer pumps as she took a position on top of the chair against a leafy background.

In other images, Lily-Rose continued to show off her emotional side, gazing straight into the lenses. While she slipped into a lacy top for the shots, the model-turned-actress wore not a hint of make-up as she laid bare her raw side.

"You look like young Kate Moss on this picture!" a fan impressed by her snaps commented.

A second user chimed in to call the images "incredibly beautiful" as someone else exclaimed, "Such a stunning picture."

Amid all this, a social media user even shared some good words for the photographer, writing, "@lukegilford this spread is incredibly moving, powerful, inspiring and authentic! Beautiful, real, raw. @lilyrose_depp is obviously such a natural beauty and you've captured the essence of that in such a profound, meaningful way!"