Burnley forward Jonathan Walters will miss Sunday's (27 August) Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur, although manager Sean Dyche is positive that the injury he suffered during a midweek clash with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers is not as serious as first feared.

Walters, a £3m ($3.8m) summer arrival from Stoke City, made his first competitive start for the Clarets during an eventful Carabao Cup second-round visit to Ewood Park but was replaced by new signing Chris Wood in the 43rd minute after sustaining a blow to the ankle during a challenge with Richard Smallwood.

The Republic of Ireland international eventually did not require the stretcher that was brought on for him, however, and subsequent scan results have been positive.

"Jon injured his ankle ligaments, but it isn't as serious as it could have been, which is good news," Dyche told reporters during his pre-Tottenham press conference on Friday.

"He still won't be back immediately, but there was good news from the scan and we are hopeful it was a pretty straightforward situation."

Burnley remain without long-term absentee Dean Marney, while Jeff Hendrick might not be available to face Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs at Wembley due to a thigh complaint. Like Walters, the former Derby County midfielder, who did not play at Blackburn, will also be considered doubtful for Ireland's forthcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Georgia and Serbia.

"Jeff is another one we will have to keep an eye on," Dyche added. "He has a tight thigh, so we'll be monitoring him over the next few days and see what happens. Other than that, we're OK."

Burnley have made five new additions to their squad during the current window to date, with Walters and £15m club-record arrival Wood joined at Turf Moor by Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley.

The club have also banked approximately £43.5m from the respective sales of Michael Keane and Andre Gray and Dyche is on the lookout for further new signings before the 31 August deadline.

"We are still in the market for certain situations," he said. "Despite it being a tough market I think the business we have done so far has been really good and I have been very happy with that. There are a couple of situations we are working on to see if they can come to life.

"Year on year we are trying to add to the quality and depth of the group. Of course there are specific areas at any club but generally it is just adding to the layers of quality. If there are quality players available and we can get them, then it can only enhance the group further and that is what we look to do."