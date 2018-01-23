The stark image of Daniel Kaluuya crying silent tears, frozen with eyes wide open has been eternally cemented in entertainment history – the film, its lead actor, and director Jordan Peele, have been nominated for Oscars, it was announced today.

A dark satire that explores racism in the US, the film follows Chris (Kaluuya) as he visits his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) family and becomes immediately unsettled. At first her parents (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) seem awkward and nervous about Kaluuya's race but things begin to unravel highlighting something much worse.

The film inspired numerous think pieces on race relations in the US at the time in light of Trump and Black Lives Matters. It was described as "a breathlessly suspenseful exposé of the horror of liberal racism" by The Telegraph and a "shilling social thriller" by The Guardian.



Aside from audience members who are celebrating the film's Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor nomination, the stars themselves took to Twitter to bask in celebratory disbelief.

And here are the rest of Twitter's reactions:

The Oscars winners will be announced March 4.