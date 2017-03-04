Bournemouth will be without defender Simon Francis for their trip to Manchester United, but Eddie Howe says Jordon Ibe is available for the clash at Old Trafford after recovering from a knee problem.

Francis suffered a hamstring injury during Bournemouth's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City a fortnight ago and missed the Cherries' defeat to West Bromwich Albion last week. Ibe, who has not pulled up any trees since signing from Liverpool for £15m last summer, is available for selection after coming through training unscathed.

"Simon (Francis) is still unavailable," Howe said in his press conference. "We also have one or two other concerns, which we'll make late calls on depending on how the lads come through training. Jordon will be available for selection. He had a knee problem, but has come through training fine."

Bournemouth go into their game against Manchester United off the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats. The Cherries lie just four points above the relegation zone and have come in for criticism in recent weeks as their form continues to slide, but Howe believes his players are determined to prove people wrong once again.

"When you look at our recent history, sometimes we have to take a moment just to think and reflect and look back (on what we have achieved), because those things are from where you get your strength," the Bournemouth boss said.

"When you think of recent times, the situations this club has been, which these players have been in - it has not been a bed of roses for a lot of their careers. There have been some hard moments, me included, and it is in these situations where you just have to reflect and say, 'OK, let's draw strength from all those past experiences, refocus and go again'.

"We will look at our mindset, become very motivated again to prove people wrong. We have always tried to defy the odds here and we will have to do that again, so we need to be very strong as a group.

Howe will be hoping Bournemouth can cause an upset at the Theatre of Dreams, but their chances of victory are slim due to their recent form and the fact that Manchester United have not lost in the Premier League since November.

The south coast outfit could slip further into the relegation mire this weekend if Manchester United do what is expected and beat them at Old Trafford, with Leicester City, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Swansea City all hot on their heels.