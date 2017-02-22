Featherweight champion Jose Aldo has spoken about his fight with Max Holloway at UFC 212 for the first time since it was made official.

The bout that will unify the featherweight titles was originally planned for UFC 208 but it did not come to fruition. However, the fight was recently confirmed by UFC president Dana White and will take place on home soil for Aldo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Aldo was the interim champion following his win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 but was reinstated as featherweight champion after the title was stripped from Conor McGregor.

The Brazilian will fight Holloway, who became the interim featherweight champion following his impressive win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto, Canada.

Holloway's victory via TKO extended his impressive winning streak to 10 and following the win, he declared himself as the best featherweight in the world and even called out McGregor, who gave him his last loss back in 2013.

"I ain't over here begging for fights. If that guy (McGregor) wants to fight me, he can come fight me," Holloway said. "Conor's (McGregor) coach even said I'm the best 145'er in the world."

While Aldo recognizes the threat of the Hawaiian, he does not think he is a complete fighter.

"He's a tall guy, but I have good reach, too," Aldo said as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "It's no trouble, it's only a few centimeters."

"He has an advantage being taller than me, but I don't see him being an expert anywhere. He's a kickboxer, he's versatile there, but his jiu-jitsu is so-so. He's not a complete fighter, but he's aggressive and dangerous."

UFC 212 will take place on 3 June.