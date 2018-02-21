Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will have Paul Pogba, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera back in the squad for Manchester United's Champions League game against Sevilla on Wednesday (21 February) after the quartet returned trained with the first-team at Carrington on Tuesday.

The Red Devils held an open training session at their training ground prior to their departure to Spain and all four players were seen taking part with the rest of the squad. Pogba also confirmed that he is part of the squad by sharing a picture of him arriving in Seville with teammate Victor Lindelof.

The French midfielder missed United's FA Cup win over Huddersfield on Saturday (17 February) due to illness and Mourinho was unsure when he would return to action. Similarly, Valencia also missed the game against The Terriers but was fit to train with the rest of the first-team leading up their game on Wednesday.

Rashford and Herrera, on the other hand, have been sidelined for the last two and three games respectively with minor muscle problems. The Portuguese coach will be delighted to have the quartet back for the midweek game especially since United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Sunday (25 February).

"We opened the training session today and I open in a period where we normally don't open," Mourinho said, as quoted on United's official site. "We normally do it in the warming up and the first simple drills of the training session. This time, we did it for quite a long time and in the last period so we could see players in a competitive situation.

"When a player is in that competitive situation, it's because the players are normally ready and without problems, so you could see in that training some people that didn't play against Huddersfield with problems - like Pogba, Valencia, Rashford and Herrera," the Portuguese coach explained.

Mourinho, meanwhile, made it clear that United are not among the favourites to challenge for the Champions League title, but believes that they will be in with a chance should they progress to the quarter-finals with victory over Sevilla.

"I normally say that Champions League dreams start around the quarter-finals and not yet in the last 16," the Portuguese coach added. "Last 16 still looks a long way to go. When a team reaches the quarter-finals, I think it's the moment where even the teams that are not favourites - which is our case - they start realising that anything is possible.

"But for the moment, I think we have to just focus on the very difficult opponent [Sevilla] and the first match of this two-legged knockout tie - a match that doesn't decide anything but is very important."