Jose Mourinho claims it is far too soon to speculate on potential January transfer additions, while the Manchester United manager says he is "delighted" with young midfielder Scott McTominay's decision to put pen to paper on a new contract.

United spent close to £150m ($197.8m) on three new signings during the summer window, with prolific striker Romelu Lukaku arriving from Everton, versatile defender Victor Lindelof poached from Benfica and midfield destroyer Nemanja Matic reuniting with his former Chelsea boss at Old Trafford.

Such a haul did not quite meet Mourinho's initial expectations, however, with the Portuguese making little secret of his desire to also add another winger to his squad as part of a quartet of fresh faces.

Ivan Perisic was his chief target in that regard, although United reportedly refused to meet his asking price and the Croatian international later committed his future to Inter Milan for an additional five years.

Mourinho was said to be prepared to wait until the New Year in order to further bolster an impressive squad that have won 10 of their opening 13 matches across all competitions so far this term and look set to go head-to-head with rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title.

While it would perhaps be a touch naive to think that the January wheels are not already in motion behind the scenes, Mourinho is clearly not willing to discuss any plans with almost two-and-a-half months remaining until the market reopens for business.

That is despite United continuing to battle something of an ongoing injury crisis that continues to deprive them of the services of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick.

"I don't want to speak about signings and I don't want to speak about the market and I don't want to speak about January," Mourinho he told reporters during a press conference held before Saturday's (21 October) clash with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium. "We are in October, we have November to play, we have December to play, so why should I be speaking about the market when the market is January?"

United's current focus appears to be more on contracts rather than new signings, with The Sun claiming that Phil Jones, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and 'Common Goal' pioneer Juan Mata are all set to agree fresh terms before Christmas.

One extension already wrapped up is that of McTominay, whose new four-year deal with the option for a further 12 months was announced by the club earlier on Friday. The academy graduate, 20, has been with the Red Devils since the age of five and has made four appearances under Mourinho after being handed his senior debut during a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in May.

"I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength," Mourinho said. "He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season. I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him."