Manchester United have completely moved on from Alvaro Morata, says manager Jose Mourinho who has wished the Spaniard good luck at Chelsea.

Before signing Romelu Lukaku for £75m, United had been locked in talks with Real Madrid as they attempted to bring the Spain international to Old Trafford.

While Morata was ready to make the move having grown frustrated with a secondary role under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, United and Real failed to come to an agreement over a fee, with the latter's £80m valuation eventually seeing the Premier League side drop their interest.

Morata is now a Chelsea player, having completed a club record move to Stamford Bridge last Friday (21 July) for a reported £60m. But Mourinho holds no ill-feeling to the player he gave his senior debut to during their time together at the Bernabeu.

"It might be interesting for you [the Spanish press] because your job is to write about matters relating to Real Madrid, but for me, I have nothing to gain by talking about this issue now," Mourinho was quoted as saying by AS, speaking after his side's pre-season friendly victory over Los Blancos.

"Alvaro is with Chelsea. It was his decision. What else can I say? I wish him the best of luck and I wish him happiness. There is no point in me talking about what has happened and what might have happened."

Morata meanwhile has been given the number nine shirt by his new club and could make his first appearance for the Blues in a friendly against Bayern Munich.

"My plan is to give him the possibility to play part of the game, but not from the start because he only arrived yesterday and started to work with us," Antonio Conte said at a press conference on Monday.