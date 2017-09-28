Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested forced to take off Anthony Martial after the forward appeared to pick up a knock during his side's comprehensive victory over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Preferred to Marcus Rashford on the left of attack, Martial was instrumental in a comfortable win in the Russian capital. The 21-year-old provided the assists for Romelu Lukaku's brace and coolly slotted home a penalty after 18 minutes to take his tally for the season to six goals in nine appearances. The France international also had a key role to play in United's fourth, forcing a good save out of Igor Akinfeev in the CSKA goal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting onto the rebound.

After 70 minutes, however, the France international signalled to his manager on the touchline and two minutes later he was replaced by Rashford. Martial was visibly limping as he made his way straight down the tunnel.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho revealed he had been ready for the forward to finish the match before those plans suddenly changed, telling BT Sport: "A goal is always important even on a penalty, but his contribution was good. It was a pity he could not play for 90 minutes because I was ready to let him on the pitch for the whole game."

United might also have concerns over Mkhitaryan, who also headed straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Jesse Lingard on the hour.

United's victory away in Russia was particularly sweet however given the list of injuries currently afflicting the squad. The Premier League side were without the midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, with Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia left back in Manchester.

When quizzed on the club's injury situation, Mourinho struck a bleak note on Carrick and Jones being fit in time for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, with doubts also lingering over Fellaini.

"Carrick I think has no chance, Jones has many doubts and Fellaini I have hopes, but just hopes," the United boss added.

United welcome Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday with the international break to immediately follow. With injury concerns lingering, Mourinho will likely welcome the break with a trip to Liverpool looming on 14 October.