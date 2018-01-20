Jose Mourinho has confirmed Alexis Sanchez's impending move to Manchester United in January could see the Red Devils complete only two more signings in the summer.

Arsenal star is edging closer towards completing a move to Old Trafford and is expected to become the first addition of the mid-season transfer window. ESPN reports the former Barcelona forward will sign a four-and-a-half year deal with the 20-time English champions.

United manager revealed the club were planning to do three new faces after the end of the season. The Portuguese tactician stressed the club could do one less transfer if they manage to bring in a player in the mid-season transfer window.

"In the summer, we would probably have three transfers to do. If we do one now [in January], in the summer it is three minus one," Mourinho explained, as quoted by ESPN.

"If we have in our mind in the summer to improve the team in two or three positions, basically to improve the team in all the departments, if you have the chance to do something now it means that you don't do in the summer.

"Another thing is we get one or two players just to improve a little bit the squad and then in the summer you are going to do it again. No."

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager also ruled out suggestions that Sanchez signing is a panic buy. He also stressed the addition of the Gunners forward can help United in the future and admitted the opportunity to sign a "special player" convinced the club to jump into the winter transfer market.

"The team is lacking nothing. It is not the point of lacking something or we desperately need something. It is just thinking about the improvement of the team in the future," the Red Devils manager said.

"If it happens, it happens, and we are sure that it is for the good of the future of the team. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.

"I think the idea of the transfer market in midseason, normally I say that is to help clubs that didn't work well in the summer.

"I think that's for me the point of the January transfer window, is to help the clubs that didn't work well in the summer and they feel they have to do something in January to help what they didn't do well before.

"It's because of that we don't like to do in January because it shows that we didn't give our best, we didn't try our best and we don't like to do it.

"But if you have the chance to do some special players, some player in special circumstances, some player that you do in the summer and you have the chance to do it now. That's a special situation and you try to do it. It's as simple as that."