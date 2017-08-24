Jose Mourinho is believed to have given the green light for Andreas Pereira to complete a move to Valencia on a season-long loan. Local publication Super Deporte claims that the La Liga side still need to agree terms with Manchester United to finalise the deal – while they are also considering a late swoop to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal.

Pereira, 21, has attracted the attention of Valencia following his impressive loan spell at Granada during the 2016-2017 season.

The Belgium-born Brazilian couldn't stave off the relegation of the Andalusian side to the Spanish second division but he was arguably their most consistent player through the campaign, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

Mourinho looked ready to give Pereira a chance to prove himself at United after the player was included in the pre-season tour of the United States.

However, he is yet to make a single competitive appearance so far this season, failing to even make the squad in the Premier League victories over West Ham and Swansea and as well in the Uefa Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain over the weekend claimed that Valencia were ready to take advantage of the situation to offer him a return to Spain.

Cadena Ser claimed on Sunday evening (20 August) that the agreement between Valencia and Manchester United was "very close" and Super Deporte later added that Los Che owner Peter Lim travelled to England on Monday in a bid to complete the deal.

Valencia general director Mateu Alemany later confirmed that Los Che do have an interest in both Pereira and Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes, but he failed to discuss the state of the negotiations.

"I don't like to reveal names or discuss operations but they (Pereira and Guedes) are two players that interest us. There are others. We shall see," Alemany said during Geoffrey Kondogbia's unveling following the midfielder loan arrival from Inter Milan.

Super Deporte now says that Valencia owner Lim has convinced Mourinho to loan Pereira as the Portuguese boss is aware that the United starlet will have more playing time in La Liga than at Old Trafford.

The Valencia-based publication says that Los Che are now confident of reaching an agreement with the United officials to complete the move – although they predict that it won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Valencia are also said to be considering a move for Arsenal outcast Lucas Perez after Los Che recently also signed Gabriel Paulista from the Emirates Stadium.

Deportivo La Coruna were said to be in the pole position to secure the services of the Spanish forward having been in talks with Arsenal since the beginning of the summer. However, the negotiations are currently stalled and Super Deporte claims that Valencia - and as well Real Betis - could join then race as Los Che manager Marcelino Garcia Toral is also keen on bolstering his attack with a new striker.