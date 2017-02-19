Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has no intention of selling Luke Shaw in the summer despite the defender struggling to break into the Manchester United starting XI during the current campaign.

The England international returned from a long-term injury absence at the start of the campaign, but has struggled for game time making just six starts in the Premier League. Shaw has struggled with minor fitness issues during the course of the campaign, but he has now been back in full training for over a month but is yet to get a game in the league.

The 21-year-old started the season as the first choice left-back, but some disappointing performances during their losses against Manchester City and Watford saw him sidelined by the manager. Mourinho laid the blame squarely on the England international for their loss against the Hornets and his recent lack of involvement has raised speculation about his long-term future at the Old Trafford club.

The Portuguese manager has preferred Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian at left-back despite Shaw being fit in recent weeks with the manager admitting that the latter is yet to prove to him that he is ready to play on a consistent basis without any mistakes. However, Mourinho has backed Shaw to get back to his best level and revealed that he still has a 'lot to learn'.

"What I think is that he had a very ugly injury, really ugly, that affects players not only from the physical point but also the mental impact," Mourinho said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He has had a couple of small injuries this season and needs to adapt. He knows what I like in a defender, he knows that I like stability, that I don't like mistakes, that for me it is to trust a player totally and he has to work to get it.

"And when he is on the pitch again he has to try to give me that step by step because he is still only a young player. Sometimes people forget he is only a young player with a lot to learn but I like the player and I like the boy," the Portuguese manager added.

"He will be here for sure. It (leaving) is out of the question," he confirmed when asked if Shaw will leave the club in the summer.