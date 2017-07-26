Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has predicted a bright future for Scott McTominay, Demetri Mitchell and Andreas Pereira at Old Trafford.

McTominay and Mitchell, both in their twenties, came up through the ranks of the club's academy. The midfielder and the defender were handed their first team debut by the Portuguese tactician at the end of last season.

Pereira impressed during his loan spell at Granada in the 2016/17 campaign. He scored five goals and registered three assists in 35 league appearances for Granada, who were relegated from the top flight competition in Spain.

United played Real Madrid in their last pre-season fixture in the United States as the Premier League outfit went on to win the tie on penalties. Mourinho managed the Spanish capital club from 2010 to 2013.

He was delighted to see the young players who trained under him at Real are now featuring regularly for the 12-time European champions. Mourinho explains why he is confident that the trio of McTominay, Mitchell and Pereira will shine for United in the future.

"I think Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell [both 20] are also kids to have a future in the club, and [21-year-old] Andreas Pereira is back," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"So when the kids are good and have potential, there's no problem. So probably in a few years Manchester United will also have half a dozen of these kids."

"...the other day I found myself in the tunnel before the Real Madrid game and I'm not talking about the second half because they were kids who were 15 or 16 during my time there... but in the first half, more than half the Real team - which was their first-team, because they were only missing Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos - all these guys started with me and had debuts with me [when he was Madrid boss from 2010-13].

"They came into the first-team with me, they trained with me when they were 15 and 16-years-old - Nacho, Casemiro, Carvajal, Marcelo, who was 22. Almost all of them."

Pereira joined the 20-time English champions' academy from PSV Eindhoven in 2011. He was handed his first team debut by United's former manager Louis van Gaal in 2014. However, he failed to cement his place and spent the last season on loan at Granada.

McTominay, Mitchell and Pereira are currently in the United States for the club's pre-season tour. The Brazilian remains adamant to showcase his skills to the manager in the training session as he looks to avoid another loan spell in the 2017/18 season.