After seeing off Huddersfield to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and battling to a tedious goalless draw in the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla on Wednesday, Manchester United return to top-flight action this weekend with the small matter of a heavyweight showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, now 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, were bested by relegation battlers Newcastle on their last league outing a fortnight ago and will be eager to secure a victory on Sunday afternoon to strengthen their increasingly feeble grip on second place. They could even start the day in third if Liverpool overcome West Ham tomorrow.

Jose Mourinho is due to hold his weekly pre-match media briefing at 13.30 GMT today, where he will no doubt face further questions on Paul Pogba, who was left on the bench in Andalusia after withdrawing from contention for the previous match through illness but ended up playing most of the game anyway due to a hamstring injury sustained by the returning Ander Herrera after just 17 minutes.

A further update on the Spaniard's condition is also expected, in addition to the latest on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's availability and the status of fellow absentees Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini.

The Portuguese should also be quizzed on his fractious relationship with Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte which deteriorated severely earlier this season and the latest regarding David De Gea's future amid reports that the highly-rated goalkeeper is set to put pen to paper on a new contract.