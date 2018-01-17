Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed Manchester United to secure Marouane Fellaini's future beyond this summer.

The Belgium international's contract with his current employer's runs down after the end of the 2017/18 season. He has already rejected an opportunity to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils' hierarchy are under "growing pressure" from their manager to do everything within their power to keep Fellaini at the club beyond the summer. The Portuguese tactician does not want to lose the midfielder after this campaign.

United officials are already in negotiations with the former Everton star's representatives over a new deal. Mourinho has already expressed his desire to keep the player at United and also made it clear to Fellaini as to how highly he rates him.

The 30-year-old is free to talk to foreign clubs from 1 January and sign a pre-contract agreement which will then allow him to join them on a free transfer. United are aware that a failure to tie him down to a new deal will see him leave as a free agent after this campaign.

Mourinho's side are unwilling to do any business in allowing Fellaini leave the club in the January transfer window. The 20-times champions of England are ready to allow the midfielder leave for nothing in the summer.

The Old Trafford club are facing an uphill task in convincing the player to sign a new deal. The Sun earlier reported that Fellaini has already informed Mourinho about his decision to leave the Red Devils.

However, that was immediately played down by Sky Sports. They claim that United are in talks with Fellaini over a new deal as he continues to be linked with Galatasaray and Besiktas, along with the Chinese Super League clubs.

In December 2017, Fellaini revealed he has already rejected United's initial offer and is waiting for their second one. "If Manchester United did not want me anymore, they would have said that a long time ago," Fellaini explained, as reported by Goal.com.

"They made me an offer, and probably another one will follow. Whether I will accept it, I don't know. You can't arrange something like that in an instant. We (Fellaini and United manager Jose Mourinho) talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players."

When asked where he will play next season, he said, "Honestly, I don't know. I have something in my head, but I cannot tell you yet.

"This is my 10th season in England. Except for the very first season at Manchester United, I have only known good times. Five years with Everton, five years with United. It always takes several years for your ties to be forged. I know everyone here, that's nice."