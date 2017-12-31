Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Juventus star Paulo Dybala as his priority transfer target in the attacking position.

The Portuguese tactician has the services of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the two first choice strikers in the squad. The Belgium international has played every minute of the Premier League this term until an injury forced him to be stretchered off the field in the Red Devils' goalless draw against Southampton.

Ibrahimovic is also sidelined with a knee injury for a month. According to the Mirror, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager is looking to ease pressure on Lukaku and wants to bring in an attacker.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine ­Griezmann was the No 1 target for the Red Devils manager. However, the 20-time champions of England have withdrawn their interest and the French international is expected to complete a switch to Barcelona.

Mourinho wants United to sign Dybala and he wants midfielder Paul Pogba to help him bring the Argentine international to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old moved to Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

Dybala played with Pogba for the Turin club for one season and the duo have become close since then. The Premier League giants believe a fee of around £90m ($121.6m) would be sufficient to secure the attacker's services.

The Juventus star has already expressed his admiration for Pogba earlier in November, while stressing that he cannot promise if he will stay at Juventus "forever".

"I must admit I miss Dani Alves and Pogba. Alves has an amazing vision and is really self-confident, he is one of the best players I've ever seen. Pogba is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch," Dybala told France Football, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I can't promise I will stay at Juventus forever. It does not depend on me but I don't even want to say that this will be my last season here. I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future."