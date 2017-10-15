Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he will not end his career at Old Trafford, despite previously claiming he could stay at his current club for 15 years.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese has never stayed at the same club for more than three years, but when he replaced Louis Van Gaal at Old Trafford last year, he claimed he was ready to put down roots in the North West.

Speaking in July, Mourinho reiterated the point, suggesting he could see himself stay at United for as long as 15 years.

"I am ready for this," he said.

"I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?"

However, the United manager appears to have changed his mind significantly since then.

"What I can say is that I am a still a manager with worries, with ambitions with the desire to do new things and I don't believe [...] I am sure that I will not end my career here," he told French TV station TF1.

Mourinho responded with "Yes" when the interviewer clarified whether by "here" he meant at United.

The Portuguese, however, did not elaborate over what his immediate future holds and is widely expected to remain at United at least until the end of his current deal, which expires in 2019, although it includes the option of keeping him at the club until at least 2020.

Earlier this week, the Sun reported United were ready to offer Mourinho a new five-year contract worth £65m ($86m) after being impressed with his performance as manager in his first 18 months at the club.

The Portuguese is already one of highest-paid managers in world football, earning around £250,000 a week, but United were reportedly preparing a new long-term deal for the 54-year-old that will pay the same basic wage, while offering a greater incentive package for winning trophies.

The Old Trafford hierarchy is understood to be hugely impressed with the way Mourinho has turned around the club's fortunes in less than a year-and-a-half. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager guided United to two trophies in his first season at Old Trafford and his men have started this season on the front foot, winning six and drawing two of their first eight Premier League matches.

On Saturday (14 October), United held Liverpool to a stalemate draw at Anfield for the second consecutive season and Mourinho was forced to defend his tactics, after he was criticised for adopting an overly defensive approach.

"I was waiting for Jurgen [Klopp] to change, I was waiting for him to go more attacking but he kept the three strong midfielders all the time where he was having control because I only had Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic," Mourinho said.

"When I brought on Jesse Lingard and Rashford I was waiting for him to bring on Daniel Sturridge or Dominic Solanke.

"But he decided to change player by player and kept the strong midfield.

"That midfield today was stronger than my midfielder."