Jose Mourinho has categorically dismissed any chance of Manchester United allowing Marouane Fellaini to leave the club this summer despite being close to completing a move for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic.

The Red Devils are said to be close to completing a deal for the Serbian midfielder for a fee of around £40m ($52.5m) from the Blues and his arrival is likely to limit Fellaini's game time in the upcoming season.

The Belgian midfielder is not a fan favourite at Old Trafford and is constantly at the receiving end of supporters' ire, but he remains a firm favourite of the manager. Fellaini made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, which included the full 90 minutes in the Europa League final against Ajax where he recorded an assist in their 2-0 win.

The 29-year-old has been ever present in the United squad during their recent pre-season tour of the United States and Europe and played a key role in their most recent win over Norwegian club Valerenga on Sunday night (30 July). Galatasaray are keen to sign him this summer and their sporting director confirmed recently that they had made contact with the Red Devils over his potential move to Turkey.

"Fellaini will leave Manchester United and he is now in our radar," Ergun was quoted as saying by Ajansspor, reports ESPN. "There will be surprises, we are in talks with Fellaini. We have made an approach, we are close and if we get Fellaini we will end our pursuit of [Villarreal's Alfred] N'Diaye. We need a player like Fellaini who can move around in midfield."

However, Mourinho, who spoke to the press after United's win over Valerenga, has made it clear that Fellaini is not for sale. The Portuguese manager joked that Galatasaray had a better chance of signing him than the Belgium international, who is "very important" to him.

"It's easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane," Mourinho said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "If they need a manager, they have a chance, but Marouane? Forget it. He is too important to me."