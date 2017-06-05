Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn on reports suggesting the club are in talks to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, adding he will leave every single detail of the club's transfer business down to Ed Woodward.

Lindelof, 22, was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window but Benfica's refusal to do business mid-season ensured talks were put on ice. With the summer transfer window already clicking into gear, United's interest has re-emerged, according to the Portuguese press.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is said to have travelled to Manchester last week in order to hold talks with United regarding the potential departures of Lindelof and teammate Nelson Semedo for a combined £83m (€95.3m). Portuguese publication Record subsequently reported that the Swede has agreed a long-term deal and would move for an initial £30m fee that could rise to £35m depending on performance-related bonuses.

Back in his homeland on Monday (5 June), Mourinho was quickly pressed on his side's reported pursuit of Lindelof. However, the United boss was giving nothing away.

"I do not like to talk about players that are not mine," Mourinho was quoted as saying by A Bola. [Benfica manager] Rui [Vitoria] and the president would not like to see another coach talk about their players, and Lindelof is theirs."

After a gruelling first season at Old Trafford, Mourinho isn't keen on involving himself in the transfer side of things this summer and will be leaving it down to the club's executive vice-chairman Woodward to bring his targets to the club.

"This year I had the hardest time of my career, we played every possible game except two: the FA Cup semi-final and the final. I got to the last full day of football. I've given up on negotiating [for] players. I gave my list to the CEO in April. He has until 31 August to give me what I want, or not."