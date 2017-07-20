Jose Mourinho has revealed that he does not want a short stay at Manchester United but rather an elongated spell where he can imprint his culture at the club. The Portuguese manager is set to enter his second year at Old Trafford after a successful first season, where he has won three trophies and got United back into the Champions League after a year long hiatus.

The former Chelsea man wants to spend at least 15 years at United before ending his association with the club and wants to embellish that with a plethora of trophies. He adds that he wants his work to go above and beyond what is done on the pitch and also include associations which encompass other aspects of the club.

United have already spent £100m ($129m) this summer with additions in the form of Romelu Lukaku up front and Victor Lindelof to shore up their defence. The manager wants a few more additions but with the market, as inflated as it is, the Portuguese man does not want to force a move by paying more than what a player deserves.

"I am ready for this," he told ESPN, as quoted by the Telegraph. "I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not? "I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say - that we have to win - but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.

"But what I try to do in the club is show that my work goes further than the football results, that it goes to areas that people don't think of as a manager's job. In my vision, my job is much more than what I do on the pitch and the results that my team gets at the weekend.

"This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex (Ferguson). People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability. After David [Moyes] and Mr. [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants. I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that's what I try every day that I work."