Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks Wayne Rooney may stay at Old Trafford this summer and would be happy to have the club captain in his squad next season.

Rooney was used as a late substitute by Mourinho as United comfortably saw off Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League and secure Champions League football for next season. Speaking after the match and trophy ceremony, Mourinho revealed why he felt he could only afford to give Rooney a whisper of the action in Stockholm and believes the 31-year-old is now enjoying the best moment of his season.

"Wayne was ready to play, he was a big option but the game was in the pocket, you have to control the game and delay changes," the Manchester United boss said in his press conference. "I don't need to attack at that moment but Wayne was ready, he is in the best moment of the season, He can perfectly be here next season as he's a very important player, if he stays with us, I am happy."

Victory in Stockholm brought a gruelling season for Manchester United to an end. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan guided the Red Devils to success in the Swedish capital, and while Mourinho joked about already being on holiday, the former Real Madrid manager revealed his plans for next season and called on Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward to recruit the players he desires.

"It's the end of a very difficult season but I think a very good season," Mourinho added. "We prefer this way rather than finishing fourth, third or second, we got the objective to go back to Champions League and win an important title. The club is now a club with every title and we are very happy cos we fought hard since the beginning.

"From a selfish perspective I am on holiday, I don't want to know about football. For me, enough is enough, it was hard to organise this last couple of months without important players, to try to rotate and not have very bad results. The kids were amazing and helped us finish with dignity. Three trophies, Champions League and Europa League in my most difficult season as a manager.

"Ed Woodward has had my analysis and what I want for more than two months, Now it's for him and the owners, I just wait and see but I don't care about football now."