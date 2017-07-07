Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen believes he is adapting well to his new surroundings and is determined to improve every day under the tutelage of his compatriot Ronald Koeman as the club prepare to make their eighth signing of the summer.

Klaassen left Ajax, the club he joined aged 11 and captained to last season's Europa League final, to become the Toffees' second summer signing last month for a fee of €27m (£23.6m, $30.8m).

Due to the swift completion of the deal, the 24-year-old was able to join up with his new teammates for the very start of pre-season and says he has been made welcome by Koeman's squad, which is seemingly growing larger by the day.

"I've spoken to the manager about how I feel, how I'm settling, that type of stuff, and I feel really welcome here," Klaassen told Everton's official website. "The life is a little bit the same as in Holland. I live in a hotel now, it's good and I'm looking for a house as well.

"I have spoken to Maarten [Stekelenburg] and he has given me a lot of advice about things here and how everything works, and that has helped me a lot. That so many of the coaching staff are Dutch is also a big help and makes it easier to communicate.

"I will just try my best and I think I'm going to improve here every day. Now I'm just looking forward to all the games and all the training because I already feel good here."

Klaassen is one of the many new faces to arrive at Everton this summer, but the Netherlands international is by no means guaranteed a place in the Blues' starting line-up. Everton are also keen on signing Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and may yet keep boyhood blue Ross Barkley, who is still locked in contract talks with the club's hierarchy.

Deals for Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud are ongoing, as is the £75m sale of Romelu Lukaku, but the Blues are close to finalising a move for Queens Park Rangers' Josh Bowler, who Sky Sports claim is having a medical ahead of his £4.25m switch to Merseyside.