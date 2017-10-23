Josh Brolin has spoken out about the death of a stuntwoman who was killed when she lost control of her motorcycle while practising a stunt on the Deadpool 2 set in Vancouver in August. Joi 'S.J.' Harris died at the age of 40.

In a recent interview with AP, Brolin, who plays Cable in the superhero sequel, said Harris' death on the movie set was a "freak accident". Harris was brought in to play stunt double to Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in the film.

"The woman was such a wonderful woman ... it wasn't even a stunt, it was a freak accident," he was quoted as saying by Variety.

He continued, "It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean?"

"You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic," he added.

Brolin's cast members paid their tributes to the Harris following her tragic death.

"My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do. I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends and family are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all," Beetz wrote on Instagram.

A "heartbroken" Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character of Deadpool, said he was "shocked and devastated" by the death of Harris. He also said that he knows his pain is nothing compared to "the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment".

"My heart pours out to them – along with each and every person she touched in this world," he wrote on Twitter.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released on 1 June 2018.