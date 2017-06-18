Bournemouth forward Joshua King admits reported interest in his services from Tottenham 'intrigued' him, but adds he hopes to remain at The Vitality Stadium ahead of next season. King, 25, scored 16 league goals last season as Eddie Howe's men secured a top-half Premier League finish for the first time in their history, with his performances on the south coast predictably drawing admirers.

Everton and Tottenham are both believed to be interested in signing the £15m-rated former Manchester United starlet, according to The Mirror. The in-demand King was curious about Spurs' potential interest in him but told of his preference to remain under former Burnley boss Howe, who he is excited to continue working with.

Asked about whether he was aware of reports linking him with a move to north London, King told The Bournemouth Echo: "I was focusing on the season and finishing it strongly, but I would be a liar if I said I hadn't noticed it [Tottenham's interest]. It was in most papers in England and you have got people tagging you and sending you links here and there.

"I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Tottenham, a big team who play in the Champions League.

"You never know in football but, hopefully, I will be here next year and I'm looking forward to working with the gaffer because he's been brilliant with me since the day I set foot on the training ground."

Tottenham are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward with doubts surrounding the future of Holland international Vincent Janssen. The former AZ Alkmaar hitman endured a frustrating and rather unproductive first season in English football, failing to supply any serious competition to the position of Harry Kane with Pochettino preferring Son Heung-min over the Dutchman when the former Norwich City loanee was injured.