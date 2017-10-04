Joy-Anna Duggar is embroiled in a controversy over her politically charged abortion message. The fifth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared an adorable photo of her baby bump but the caption is what caught everyone's attention.

The Counting On star took to Instagram to share multiple images not just to give an update about her pregnancy but also to spread an anti-abortion message. "Can't wait to meet our baby!! I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound," Joy-Anna wrote.

"Life offers no guarantees but abortion offers no chances," one of the captions read. In the last image, her husband Austin Forsyth is seen holding a placard which reads "Abortion kills children."

The Counting On star was criticised for turning her pregnancy update into a politically charged message. "Honestly it seems pretty odd to me that you would celebrate your child while condemning what you see as murdering babies in the same post...but that's just me," one of the Instagram users wrote.

"These people need actual hobbies. This is why you don't see Jana out being obnoxious. She's too busy. Most Duggars are either preoccupied with "raising" kids, too busy having kids, or too busy making other people have kids," another social media user said.

Earlier, 19-year-old Joy, who announced her pregnancy in August, sparked a controversy by flaunting her huge baby bump in spite of being married for only three months. "Austin and I are so thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby," the couple wrote on the image- sharing website.

The fifth daughter of Jim Bob got married to Austin in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, at a lavish ceremony and flew to Switzerland for their honeymoon.