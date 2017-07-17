Juan Mata has admitted that Alvaro Morata is unlikely to join Manchester United during the summer transfer window following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton. Meanwhile, the Spanish playmaker hopes David De Gea will stay at Old Trafford despite renewed reports linking his pal with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Morata, 24, was widely expected to move to Old Trafford ahead of next season after emerged as one of the top targets of his former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. However, United failed to reach an agreement with Los Blancos over his transfer fee and instead signed Lukaku in a deal worth around £75m.

Morata's move to United looks dead in water as a result but Mata refused to rule it out completely as there is still more than one month to go until the end of the transfer windows.

"It looks difficult to see Alvaro Morata in a Red Devils shirt with the arrival of Romelu. We've signed an important player in attack and it's difficult but you never know," Mata told Cadena Cope. "Things can happen in the last few days [of the transfer window] and I always wish Alvaro the best."

De Gea, meanwhile, was on the verge of making the opposite move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 before the transfer collapsed on deadline day after paperwork failed to arrive at La Liga headquarters in time.

Last week a number of reports in England claimed that Manchester United still expect Real Madrid to reignite their interest in the keeper before the end of the current transfer window.

The Telegraph claimed that United value him in excess of £60m and De Gea would be keen on a return to his homeland if an offer finally arrives.

However, Mata is confident that his compatriot will snub the overtures of Real Madrid to remain at Old Trafford.

"I think he's going to stay. I think he's going to stay," Mata insisted.

Yet, United look to be preparing for a potential life without De Gea after on Sunday they announced a deal for Sergio Romero to stay at Old Trafford until 2021.