WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said that the Obama administration's claims of Russia's alleged role in influencing the US elections has an "obvious" reason. He claimed that the current administration was attempting to "delegitimize" the incoming Donald Trump administration.

"They're trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House," Assange said during a face-to-face interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, The Hill reported.

"They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate president," Assange added. "Our publications had wide uptake by the American people, they're all true. But that's not the allegation that's being presented by the Obama White House."

Assange has repeatedly refuted allegations of Russia being WikiLeaks' source, a statement that he stood by in his most recent interview. "Our source is not a state party, so the answer for our interactions (with Moscow) is no," he said.

When asked if he thought WikiLeaks had played a role in influencing the 2016 US presidential election, Assange said it was not possible to tell. He also highlighted the private conversations from DNC and Clinton campaign members.

"Did [WikiLeaks] change the outcome of the election? Who knows, it's impossible to tell," Assange said. "But if it did, the accusation is that the true statements of Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta, and the DNC head Debbie Wasserman Schultz, their true statements is what changed the election."

Although it has been an intensely a politically charged year for WikiLeaks, the transparency platform appears to have no indication of slowing down. The site's official Twitter account recently posted out a cryptic tweet, warning of more potential leaks, as part of its 2017 "showdown".